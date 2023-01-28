Claire Foy left surprised by Rob Beckett’s The Crown revelation on Graham Norton Show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rob Beckett surprised The Graham Norton Show viewers with a revelation about The Crown.

The comedian appeared on the BBC chat show on Friday (27 January) alongside former Crown star Claire Foy as well as Sarah Michelle Gellar, M Night Shyamalan and Sam Smith.

After Foy was questioned about her recent cameo as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season of Netflix’s royal drama, Beckett told Norton that he auditioned for a surprise role in season four.

“You know there was that decorator that broke into the palace and spoke to the Queen? That was me,” he said, continuing: “Well, that’s what I auditioned for. I auditioned three times. Got close, didn’t I?”

Beckett was referring to Michael Fagan, who took centre stage in the fifth episode of season four, which was released in 2020.

Fagan famously broke into Buckingham Palace twice in the 1980s – and the second time, managed to speak to the Queen.

He climbed the building’s railings and managed to enter the Queen’s residence via an open window.

The episode featuring Fagan depicts a fictionalised account of what the pair spoke about – but Fagan himself criticised the show for embellishing their conversation.

Beckett said of the audition: “I thought I’d done really well. I got some really good feedback.”

Rob Beckett on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ (BBC)

He said “it would have been exciting” as he’s “done lots of comedy acting and this was quite a straight role”.

Beckett lost the role of Fagan to Preacher and Bodyguard actor Tom Brooke.