Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in private ceremony

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married.

The couple, who first met each other in October 2016 on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 June.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the marriage to the AP news agency.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.

“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Details of who all attended the wedding are still unclear.

The ceremony, which was being held in Los Angeles, was met with a shocking interruption when Spears’s first husband Jason Alexander crashed the private event.

Alexander has since been charged with four misdemeanours after showing up at Spears’s home.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department has said the 40-year-old had been charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends ahead of their short-lived marriage. They got married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

Alexander was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee, in January for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking.