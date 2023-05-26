Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has shared that she has begun reconciling with her mother Lynne after the pair reunited for the first time in three years.

In 2021, a judge ruled that the “Toxic” singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008, after being placed under a conservatorship by her father Jamie.

In October last year, Britney, 41, said that she was still waiting for a “genuine apology” from her family. In response, Lynne, 68, said that she had “been sorry for years” and begged the singer to unblock her.

On Friday (26 May), Britney posted a photo to Instagram of her young self in a pink and white dress.

In the caption, she shared that Lynne had visited her and the pair had begun patching up their relationship.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after three years,” she wrote. “It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”

She added: “I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Initially reaching out to her daughter publicly in October, Lynne commented on Britney’s post: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!”

“I love you so much and miss you!” she wrote. “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologise for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Lynne also pleaded for Britney to “please unblock” her so that they “can speak… in person”.

