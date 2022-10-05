Britney Spears’s mother Lynne apologises for daughter’s ‘pain’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears’s mother Lynne has issued a public apology for any “pain” the singer endured during her 13-year conservatorship.

Last year, a judge ruled that the singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

After Britney wrote on Instagram last week that “a genuine apology” from her family “would help give [her] closure”, Lynne wrote in the comments: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!”

She added: “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologise for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Lynne pleaded for Britney to “please unblock” her so that they “can speak… in person”.

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, petitioned the court to take control of his daughter’s personal life and finances.

He pointed to her public mental health struggles as justification for the move, and what was intended as a temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

Last summer, Britney gave explosive testimony in an effort to be freed from her conservatorship, in which she told a judge: “I just want my life back.”

(Instagram)

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised,” Britney said, as she branded the conservatorship “abusive” and even suggested her father should be jailed for his role in it.

Spears also told the court that she had been made to use a birth control device, to take medication and work against her will.