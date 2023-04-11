Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has said she was left in tears after a fitness trainer made an unwelcome comment about her body.

The “Toxic” singer revealed that she was searching for a personal trainer for two months, but changed her mind when a new trainer told her that she needed her “younger body” back.

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer,” the 41-year-old wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Monday (10 April). In the video, the singer is wearing a cropped t-shirt as she dances to the song “Feelin’ Love” by Paula Cole.

“And the first thing she did to me was literally…and I’m not even lying… pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back.”

The “Circus” singer revealed that the exchange left her in tears and was left confused “why the hell” the unidentified trainer made the comment.

Spears reassured her followers that she didn’t hire the trainer, and instead said she works out for 45 minutes, three times per week.

She continued: “I hate working out for too long. I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!”

Despite knowing that her “body ain’t perfect,” the singer said she wanted to “share what my body looks like at the moment” because she worked her “ass off”.

“For some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile,” she added. “I’m just getting started.”

Spears previously opened up about how she feels “disturbed” by comments made about her appearance in videos of her dancing that she regularly posts on Instagram.

In Janruary, Spears admitted she shut down her Instagram account temporarily because there were “too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy”.

“Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings,” she explained at the time.