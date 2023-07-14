Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has reportedly been arrested in connection with the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

The child of Robert’s daughter Drena, Leandro, 19, was an actor who appeared in A Star is Born and Cabaret Maxime in 2018.

His death was announced on 2 July by Drena, who shared a picture of Leandro with a caption paying tribute to his life on social media.

Robert, 79, subsequently released his own statement saying that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo”.

While an official cause of death is yet to be announced by authorities, Drena, 51, claimed last week that Leandro died after being sold “fentanyl-laced pills”. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, with only two milligrams having the potential to be lethal.

According to a report by The New York Post, a woman was arrested on Thursday (13 July) in connection with Leandro’s death.

She is accused of selling Leandro drugs shortly before his death, and was reportedly arrested as part of an undercover sting operation by the NYPD.

Sources told the Post that the woman has been federally charged with distributing narcotics, with investigators still conducting a search of her home.

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for comment.

Announcing Leandro’s death earlier this month, his mother Drena wrote on social media: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama… Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena later claimed that fentanyl-laced drugs were responsible for his death, writing: “Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever.”

In his own statement, Robert said: “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP