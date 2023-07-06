Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drena De Niro appears to have spoken out about the cause of her son Leandro’s untimely death.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was announced dead on Sunday (2 July). He was 19 years old and had appeared as an actor in the 2018 films A Star is Born and Cabaret Maxime.

After the news of his passing broke, Leandro’s grandfather, prolific actor Robert De Niro, issued a statement expressing his “deep distress” at the family’s sudden loss.

Drena, also an actor, has posted several photos of Leandro on social media in recent days, sharing her grief with fans and friends.

In one tribute post, she shared her gratitude for people who had sent messages of support since she announced Leandro’s death.

According to a HuffPost report, Drena responded to a comment on the post with a claim about how Leandro died.

“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever,” her reply reads.

An official cause of death has not yet been announced by authorities.

Drena’s post is a black-and-white photo of Leandro smiling while looking to the side of the frame.

“None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning,” her caption reads.

“Leo my darling, I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time.

“You were kindness, acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real.”

Many fans and others in the entertainment industry have shared supportive comments for Drena and Leandro’s father, artist Carlos Mare.

Supermodel and entrepreneur Naomi Campbell wrote: “Leo will be your guardian angel always with you. Can’t stop thinking of you, and the pain you’re going through, know you are not alone.”

Actor Malik Yoba wrote: “Words will never suffice,” with heart and dove emojis.

Mare also added words to Drena’s post, writing simply: “He left us too soon.”