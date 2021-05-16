Robert De Niro in ‘excruciating’ pain after injury on Killers of the Flower Moon shoot

Robert De Niro has revealed he was in “excruciating” pain after getting injured while shooting Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actor, 77, has left Oklahoma, where the Martin Scorsese film is being made, and is now recovering in New York following the leg injury.

He told IndieWire: “I tore my quad somehow. It’s just a simple stepping over something and I just went down. The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it’s manageable.”

De Niro said the injury, which reportedly did not happen on set, isn’t likely to affect his performance as cattleman William Hale. “What I’m doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I’m pretty much a sedentary character in a way,” he said. “I don’t move around a lot, thank god. So we’ll manage. I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the non-fiction book by David Grann about a series of mysterious murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s of the Osage tribe, which sparked a major FBI investigation involving J Edgar Hoover.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside De Niro as his character’s nephew Ernest Burkhart, while Lily Gladstone plays Burkhart’s wife Mollie and Jesse Plemons portrays FBI agent Tom White.