Roger Moore’s lookalike sons steal show at auction of Bond star’s belongings

Attendees at the launch of a Sir Roger Moore auction thought they were seeing double-07 after spotting the James Bond star’s lookalike sons.

On Monday (2 October), the family of the late actor gathered as his personal collection of film memorabilia was lined up to go under the hammer at Bonhams auction house.

Moore died in 2019 aged 89, from lung cancer. He played the British spy several times from 1973’s Live and Let Die to 1985 film A View to a Kill.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli attended the launch of the auction, which will see 180 of moore’s belongings go up for sale, including a tuxedo worn by the actor in A View to a Kill.

But it was Moore’s sons Geoffrey, 57, and Christian, 50, who stole the show thanks to their striking resemblance to their late father. They attended the launch with their sister, Deborah.

While Geoffrey is a musician, Christian is an actor-director best known for the credits The Gold Bracelet (2006) and Light from the East (2005). Speaking at the launch, Geoffrey described Moore as “a father, a friend, debonair movie star and ambassador”, calling him “all four seasons all in one day”.

Other items set to be sold at the auction, which is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of Live and Let Die, include a series of Moore’s silk ties and cravats he wore at showbiz events, which have been listed for £1000.

A collection of 20 Swatch wristwatches, complete with a Bond-themed suitcase, are also being sold alongside a Gucci contacts book featuring old addresses and phone numbers of stars such as Sir Paul McCartney and Princess Margaret.

Part of the auction’s proceeds, which are estimated to reach £400,000, will be donated to charity.

Items will go under the hammer on Wednesday (4 October).

Roger Moore’s sons with Barbara Broccoli (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Last week, a first edition copy of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes novel The Hound of the Baskervilles, owned by Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, sold for a record £214,000.

The drummer’s extensive collection of first edition books went under the hammer at British auction house Christie’s as part of a specialised sale, which saw F Scott Fitzgerald’s acclaimed novel The Great Gatsby, first published in 1925, receive the highest bid, at £226,800.