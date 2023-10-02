Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brian Cox appeared on The One Show on Monday (2 October) to discuss his newJames Bond-inspired reality show, 007: Road to a Million.

The Amazon Prime competition series is set to air next month with Succession star Cox appearing as gamemaster, known as “The Controller”.

The premise sees contestants competing in challenges set in iconic Bond locations such as the Scottish Highlands, Venice, and Jamaica to win up to £1m.

Describing his casting, Cox joked to The One Show’s Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: “I thought it was a Bond movie, and I thought finally I’m going to play a Bond villain! I’ve wanted to play a Bond villain for years. But it wasn’t!”

He continued: “It’s a great show actually and the team who made it were wonderful. I just came in and sat at a desk and did all this stuff post, really.”

Of his role, Cox added: “I guide people to various places and I’m quite firm with them, you know.”

Last month, Road to a Million announced it was already seeking contestants for its second season.

Brian Cox on ‘The One Show’ (BBC One)

“We’re now searching for more dynamic duos to jet across the globe using their wits and general knowledge to answer questions hidden around the world,” the show’s official application form states.

“You don’t have to be a Bond fan to apply but we are looking for teams of two that are very close in their relationship and who would enjoy an adventure.”

It continues: “Filming is due to take place throughout 2024 and you will be away from home, possibly out of the UK, for short periods.”

Prospective applicants must also submit a short selfie video.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said of his participation in the show earlier this year. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He added: “I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

According to the character description, “The Controller” is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.

“He has millions of pounds to give away, but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything,” showrunners teased.

007: Road to a Million is due for release sometime in November on Amazon Prime.