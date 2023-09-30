Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Craig debuted a striking new hairstyle on the red carpet at the second annual Albie Awards.

Putting his James Bond era well and truly behind him, the 55-year-old unveiled a retro quiff style, swept dramatically over to one side while attending the charity event in New York City on Thursday night (28 September).

The actor matched his vintage-inspired hair-do with a pair of wire-frame glasses and a dark blue double breasted suit, finishing off the look with a navy bow tie.

Craig was joined on the red carpet by his wife Rachel Weisz, who donned a black and white floor length gown decorated with an abstract print.

The couple were among the famous faces in attendance at the Albies, which were organised by George and Amal Clooney’s Clooney Foundation for Justice to celebrate “courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do”.

The event – named after Justice Albie Sachs, the South African anti-apartheid activist – was attended by other stars including Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, and Scarlett Johansson.

It was a rare public outing for Craig and Weisz, who typically tend to keep their marriage out of the limelight.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Weisz, 53, said she finds it easy to keep her personal life relatively private. “Celebrity – it doesn’t really mean anything to me,” she told the paper.

“And it’s no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It’s not work at all to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what ‘celebrity’ means. I don’t think of myself like that.”

Daniel Craig (AFP via Getty Images)

The couple first met as rising stars in the Nineties, when they performed opposite one other in a production of Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio. They did not start dating, however, until they reconnected on the set of the movie Dream House in 2010.

They married the following year and welcomed a daughter, Grace, in 2018. Craig has another daughter, Ella, from his first marriage to actor Fiona Loudon, while Weisz shares a son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky whom she was with for nine years.

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell recently revealed his initial hesistance in casting Craig as 007, as he “wasn’t a traditional handsome guy”.

(PA Wire)

“He was really a superb actor, there’s no doubt about that,” Campbell said in an interview with The Daily Express. The director was concerned, however, that Craig didn’t fit the mould of “traditional looking” Bonds.

“It was the fact that with people like Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan was that they were all traditional looking Bonds,” he said.

“All handsome guys, all sexy, all very attractive to women and so forth. Daniel was obviously tougher and ruggeder, but he wasn’t a traditional handsome guy.”

Craig – who has appeared in five Bond films in total – made his final outing as 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die.