Rachel Weisz says that being a celebrity ‘doesn’t mean anything’

Fame is not something the ‘Dead Ringers’ star considers as a large part of her life

Nicole Vassell
Sunday 16 April 2023 13:45
Comments
Oscars 2019 Rachel Weisz on the carpet

Rachel Weisz has discussed the ease of having a life away from the eyes of the public.

The Oscar-winning actor lives in Brooklyn, New York with husband Daniel Craig and their children.

Despite being an A-list pairing, neither party engages often with media outside of promotional duties relating to their projects.

In a new interview, Weisz shared her feelings of apathy towards being a famous figure, and how easy she finds it is to keep her personal life private.

“Celebrity – it really doesn’t mean anything to me,” she told The Guardian.

“And it’s no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It’s no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what ‘celebrity’ means. I don’t think of myself like that.”

Weisz has a teenage son with director Darren Aronofsky, as well as a four-year-old daughter with Craig.

Elsewhere in the interview, published on Sunday (16 April), Weisz, 53, was asked whether she experienced any negative response after having a child at age 48.

Rachel Weisz

(Getty Images)

The actor seemed to have been unaware of any commentary on her motherhood choices.

“Perhaps it’s just that we were very, very tired. Maybe I didn’t notice what was going on,” she said, adding: “You go into a bubble when you have a newborn, don’t you?”

In 2020, she said that being a mother at a later age was a more tiring experience than before.

Weisz will soon star in a double role as identical twins in Dead Ringers – a series adaptation of the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg.

Dead Ringers begins on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21 April.

