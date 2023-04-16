Rachel Weisz says that being a celebrity ‘doesn’t mean anything’
Fame is not something the ‘Dead Ringers’ star considers as a large part of her life
Rachel Weisz has discussed the ease of having a life away from the eyes of the public.
The Oscar-winning actor lives in Brooklyn, New York with husband Daniel Craig and their children.
Despite being an A-list pairing, neither party engages often with media outside of promotional duties relating to their projects.
In a new interview, Weisz shared her feelings of apathy towards being a famous figure, and how easy she finds it is to keep her personal life private.
“Celebrity – it really doesn’t mean anything to me,” she told The Guardian.
“And it’s no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It’s no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what ‘celebrity’ means. I don’t think of myself like that.”
Weisz has a teenage son with director Darren Aronofsky, as well as a four-year-old daughter with Craig.
Elsewhere in the interview, published on Sunday (16 April), Weisz, 53, was asked whether she experienced any negative response after having a child at age 48.
The actor seemed to have been unaware of any commentary on her motherhood choices.
“Perhaps it’s just that we were very, very tired. Maybe I didn’t notice what was going on,” she said, adding: “You go into a bubble when you have a newborn, don’t you?”
In 2020, she said that being a mother at a later age was a more tiring experience than before.
Weisz will soon star in a double role as identical twins in Dead Ringers – a series adaptation of the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg.
Dead Ringers begins on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21 April.
