Former adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving over 20 victims with the allegations dating back over the last 20 years.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the indictment had replaced the criminal complaint from last year.

A grand jury returned the indictment on 19 August after considering all the accusations from the 2020 charges, according to authorities. He has remained in jail since being arrested last summer on $6.6m (£4.8m) bail.

Jeremy plead not guilty to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

District Attorney, George Gascon, said in a statement: “Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation. We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Jeremy is scheduled to return to court on 12 October for a pretrial conference.