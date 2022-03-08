Russell Crowe shares emotional tribute to Shane Warne with last picture together

Russell Crowe has shared an emotional tribute to his friend Shane Warne, who died suddenly last week, aged 52.

On Twitter, Crowe posted the last photo of the two together, out at dinner with friends including singer Amy Shark.

Alongside the image, Crowe wrote: “Gold medallists, billionaires, fastest gun in the world. Oscars. Amy when she was a baby shark. Lots of love, Shane.”

Warne died suddenly on 4 March while on holiday in Thailand. An autopsy concluded that he died from “natural causes”.

Upon learning of the news, Crowe wrote on Twitter: “Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a hard time accepting it. Genius player. Grand company. Loyal friend.”

Cricket legend, Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg spinner in the history of the sport, had previously lobbied for Crowe to play him in a film.

The Warne family have accepted the Australian government’s offer of a state funeral. It is expected that up to 100,000 people will attend the state service which will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Following Warne’s death, tributes flooded in from around the world. Former fiancée Elizabeth Hurley called Warne her “beloved lionheart” and Elton John said he was “a magical bowler and such fun”.

Noted cricket fan Mick Jagger also paid tribute to Warne, saying he “brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever”.