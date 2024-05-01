Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprise Beavis and Butt-Head SNL sketch on red carpet

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Gosling gave his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt a surprise during their latest red-carpet jaunt by reviving his recent Beavis and Butt-Head persona with Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day.

Gosling hosted the 13 April edition of the long-running comedy sketch show, during which he entertained viewers by frequently cracking up at the jokes.

One of his most memorable scenes involved the Barbie star and SNL castmate Mikey Day appearing as live-action versions of the animated characters Beavis and Butt-Head.

On Tuesday (30 April), Gosling posed for photos while promoting his forthcoming action film while wearing a mint green suit with a matching shirt, before later reappearing with Day, now both dressed as the Nineties adult cartoon characters.

As Beavis, Gosling wore a blue t-shirt with the words “death rock” written across it, paired with a tightly coiled blonde wig and a prosthetic nose.

Day, portraying Butt-Head, wore a grey top that bore the word “skull”, as well as braces on his buck teeth.

In the original sketch, SNL regulars Heidi Gardner and Kenan Thompson starred as a news anchor interviewing a professor on the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head ( Getty Images )

Though Thompson’s professor made earnest attempts to answer the questions, he kept getting distracted by two audience members named Dean (Gosling) and Jeff (Day), who closely resembled Beavis and Butt-Head.

However, the two men claimed that they had no idea of their similarities to the cartoon slackers.

The scene was a hit with fans and has more than 13 million views on YouTube. As well as this, it was clearly an enjoyable time for the actors; when Gardner first turned around to address Gosling and Day in costume, she visibly broke character with laughter.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Gosling, who has guest hosted on the show three times, also struggled to suppress his laughter throughout the sketch.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day ( Getty )

Beavis and Butt-Head debuted in 1993 on MTV, depicting a pair of teenage layabouts who enjoy heavy metal and lazing around. Both characters, as well as several others in the programme, were voiced by creator Mike Judge.

The animated best friends were known for their silly antics, ridiculous laughs and crass jokes, and became cultural icons throughout the Nineties, particularly with Gen X viewers (people born between 1965 and 1980).

Beavis and Butt-Head’s initial run concluded in 1997. After a brief revival in 2011, the show was brought back for more seasons on Paramount+ in 2022.