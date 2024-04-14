Ryan Gosling kept cracking up during infamous SNL alien skit with Kate McKinnon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Gosling and Kate McKinnon have once again performed one of their well-known Saturday Night Live sketches called “Close Encounter,” after Gosling returned to the show as host.

In the sketch which first debuted eight years ago, then six years, and now again on Saturday 13 April for SNL’s “cold open,” McKinnon and Gosling along with Sarah Sherman are recounting their experience after being abducted by aliens. As she has in the past, McKinnon played Colleen Rafferty, one of her most popular and memorable characters.

As in past sketches, after Pentagon officials listen to abductees describe their experiences like spiritual awakenings, Rafferty relays bawdy and sexualized encounters with the alien beings. Gosling played Todd, another abductee.

The focus of the sketch was the aliens’ interest in Todd’s private part, or as it is referred to, “troll nose.”

“Just in case you are wondering, I did not become aroused,” Gosling, as Todd, said. “Anytime I felt like I might, I just looked at Colleen here.”

During the sketch, Todd described the aliens’ excitement when he walked into the room.

“I wonder what was the cause of the excitement,” one Pentagon official said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDtgChc7voY

“Can I throw out a theory?” Todd responded. “These things, they’re … smooth down there. A broken doorbell. No dong.” Gosling started to laugh as he began to describe his “troll nose.”

Gosling, laughing, says, “When they saw I was packing a troll nose [in my see-through robe], they went for it.” McKinnon echoes this, emphasizing “troll nose.” Day interrupts, “I’ve never heard the term ‘troll nose’ before.” And Gosling says, “You must be hanging out at a different bowling alley than we do.”

McKinnon in character gets between Gosling’s legs to reenact what exactly the aliens were supposedly doing to him. Throughout the sketch Gosling kept holding in his laughter and a few giggles even slipped out.

Another part of the episode was when Emily Blunt told Gosling to let go of his Barbie character Ken in an SNL skit that saw the pair reflect on their performances in the hit summer films Oppenheimer and Barbie, respectively.

During Gosling’s opening monologue on Saturday night, the actor swore he wasn’t going to talk about Ken because he “broke up” with the character after going “too deep”. But then temptation overcame him and he performed a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”, replacing the lyrics with his own love letter to playing Ken.

“I shredded Venice Beach is true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right / I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear that right now,” he sang, before putting on the floor-length white fur coat he wore in the Barbie film.

Oppenheimer actor Emily Blunt then interrupted and cut off Gosling’s song and told him to “move on” from the character.

“You’re singing about Ken again,” she said, in a nod to Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars in March.

“Look here, you’re Kenning right now, and I hate that’s even a verb. I resent that. Take the fur coat off. You’re embarrassing yourself,” Blunt told him jokingly.

“Guys, I don’t mean to be harsh, but Ryan, you have to move on. It’s time,” the Devil Wears Prada actor told the SNL crowd.

“Ken’s dead. All right, Ken is dead.”