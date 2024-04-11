Eva Mendes’ brother reveals how Ryan Gosling ‘immediately fit in’ with her family

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Gosling has continued to maintain a sweet bond with his partner Eva Mendes’ family.

Mendes’ brother, Carlo Mendez, opened up about his friendship with Gosling during an interview with E! News, published on 11 April. Mendez has known Gosling for quite some time, as the Barbie star first started dating Mendes in 2011 after the now-couple starred in The Place Beyond the Pines together.

According to Mendez, when Gosling first met his family, back when he started his relationship with Mendes, he “immediately fit in”.

“He loves the whole Latin lifestyle, the salsa, the Spanish, the Cuban – he loves all that stuff,” Mendez said. “So, he fit in like a glove.”

Mendez continued to praise the type of person that Gosling is while acknowledging how much their bond has grown over the years.

“Ryan is an awesome, funny, down-to-earth guy,” he said. “I cannot say enough about him, and I’m really learning a lot from him. Just an amazing guy.”

The Demise star also sweetly recalled how he’s accompanied his sister’s partner to red-carpet events, including the 2024 SAG Awards in February. After expressing that going to the awards show “was awesome”, he also remembered how his sister was the one who invited him to the event in the first place.

“[She said], ‘Hey, do you want to go to the SAG Awards with Ryan?’ I’m like, ‘Hold on, let me think about that...Uh, yeah, I’ll go,” Mendez continued.

During his conversation with E! News, he praised Mendes and Gosling’s parenting skills, as they share two daughters: Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven. He also offered some details about the couple’s strategies when raising their girls.

“They’re amazing parents,” Mendez said. “They really talk to the girls. The way they ask them questions – I’ve seen it – they’re like, ‘What do you think of this? What do you think of that?’ They are awesome.”

Over the years, Mendes has also been open about prioritising her and Gosling’s children. During an interview with Today last month, the Hitch star said that when she first welcomed her children, she knew it was the right decision to take a step back from Hollywood.

“It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like, ‘If I could have this time with my children,’” she said, before noting that while she still works, she just “didn’t act” any more.

“Because acting takes you on location, it keeps you away,” she added. Mendes also acknowledged that she and her husband both have their own careers, explaining that her work-from-home schedule allows Gosling to act.

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here,’” she explained. “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.”

She continued to discuss the La La Land star’s work strategy, with a reference to how she shared a post on Instagram telling him to “come home” and help “put the kids to bed” after he attended and performed at the 2024 Oscars last month.

“Because that’s what it’s about, you go, you do your job, the best you can, and then you come home,” Mendes reiterated while discussing her Instagram post after the Oscars.