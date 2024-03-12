Eva Mendes shares message to Ryan Gosling after Oscars performance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eva Mendes may not have attended the 2024 Oscars, but she made it clear that she was watching from home.

The actor, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday 10 March to pay homage to her husband Ryan Gosling, who was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. He also earned a nomination for Best Original Song for the film’s hit track, “I’m Just Ken,” which he performed on stage during the ceremony.

Mendes posted a photo of herself, seemingly posing in Gosling’s dressing room, as she sported a pink blazer and a black cowboy hat. “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed,” she captioned the post.

Mendes and Gosling, who met while co-starring in 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, share two daughters together: nine-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amada.

Instead of Mendes tagging along for the awards, Gosling brought his family with him to the 2024 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actor walked down the red carpet alongside his mother, Donna Gosling; his sister, Mandi Gosling; and his stepfather Valerio Attanasio. In 2017, Mandi was his date for the ceremony when he was nominated for Best Actor for La La Land.

Gosling donned an elegant black Gucci suit composed of a blazer, pants, and an open-collared shirt that shimmered with touches of gold. He accessorised the look with sleek black dress shoes and dainty gold necklaces, and paid homage to Barbie with pink socks.

Mendes has championed her husband’s Barbie performance on social media. Last summer, she shared a picture on Instagram wearing a shirt featuring Gosling as Ken, with the caption: “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

At the time, many fans commented below the photo asking Mendes if they planned on walking the red carpet together. The last time the pair walked the red carpet was in 2012. At the time, Mendes replied: “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together.”

“I’m Just Ken”, which Gosling performed onstage to the amusement of the theatre audience and viewers at home, was written by hitmakers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. In an interview with Variety last month, Gosling said that before he found out he’d be performing, he was excited to embrace his inner theatre nerd.

His Barbie co-star America Ferrera was also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Gloria. When his co-star Margot Robbie and director Gerwig weren’t nominated at the awards ceremony, the La La Land star made headlines for his statement.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” Gosling said.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

You can find all of the winners at the 2024 Oscars here.