Eva Mendes shares sweet video supporting Ryan Gosling’s Oscars performance

Eva Mendes shared a sweet video supporting Ryan Gosling before his Oscars performance on Sunday, 10 March

The actor and mother of two posed next to a picture of her husband’s dressing room sign in a clip captioned “Always by my man” on Instagram.

Mendes also shared a photograph of herself posing in Gosling’s pink blazer and black cowboy hat he wore for his “I’m Just Ken” performance.

The Barbie star delighted the audience with a rendition of his summer hit accompanied by his co-stars.