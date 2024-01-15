Watch Ryan Gosling’s deadpan reaction to Barbie win at Critics’ Choice Awards

Ryan Gosling had a hilariously deadpan reaction to Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, 15 January.

The actor, 43, prompted a flurry of memes on social media of the moment he looked slightly confused when the hit was named as Best Original Song.

Songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt went on stage to accept the award.

Paying tribute to the track’s singer, Ronson said: “Ryan Gosling, this is just as much your award as ours: You made the audience fall in love with this song with your... performance.”