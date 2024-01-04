Ryan Gosling hints at Barbie performance for Oscars

Ryan Gosling has addressed the possiblity that he could sing Barbie song "I'm Just Ken" at this year's Oscars ceremony.

Greta Gerwig's film features heavily on the Academy Awards' shortlist of potential nominations, including its smash hit which has more than 70m streams on Spotify.

In an interview with W magazine, the actor, 43, was asked if he will be making an appearance at the ceremony in March, and about his go-to karaoke song.

"I don't have one. I only sing at the Oscars.… Oh no, wait, I don't," he responded.