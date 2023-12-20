Ryan Gosling sings Christmas version of ‘I’m Just Ken’ for new EP

Ryan Gosling has sung a Christmas version of Barbie hit “I’m Just Ken.”

In a clip released on social media, the actor is seen performing next to Mark Ronson, who co-wrote and produced the original song with Andrew Wyatt for the film.

The musician shared details of how the song came to be in an Instagram caption, describing how he was “starstruck” when he met Gosling.

“I was dying to show the song in a different context — [Gosling] demanded I go “Full Ronson” with the arrangement... Since I’m the person who throws on Stevie’s “Someday at Christmas” the day after Thanksgiving, this appealed to me greatly,” Ronson said.