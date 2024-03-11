Anatomy of a Fall dog Messi steals the show by clapping at Oscars

Anatomy of a Fall star Messi the dog stole the show at the Oscars on Sunday (10 March) by clapping in the audience.

The pooch showed his appreciation for Robert Downey Jr as he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

Ryan Gosling appeared to be overjoyed at the sight of the pup, who is the only dog to win an award at the Cannes Festival.

Messi starred in the Best Picture nominee as Snoop, an emotional support dog for 11-year-old Daniel (played by Milo Machado Graner) who is blind.

The clip was pre-recorded as Messi was not in attendance at the ceremony.