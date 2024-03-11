Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Gosling brought his family with him to the 2024 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The notoriously private Barbie actor took his family to the awards ceremony. The actor walked down the red carpet alongside his mother, Donna Gosling, and sister, Mandi Gosling, and stepdad Valerio Attanasio. In 2017, Mandi was his date to for the ceremony when he was nominated for Best Actor for La La Land.

Gosling donned an elegant black Gucci suit composed of a blazer, pants, and an open-collared shirt that shimmered with touches of gold. He accessorised the look with sleek black dress shoes and dainty gold necklaces. He paid homage to Barbie with pink socks.

Although his daughters didn’t make an appearance, Mendes showed up at the ceremony, choosing to forego the red carpet altogether, according to a post to her Instagram, which appeared to show her posing in Gosling’s dressing room.

Mendes has championed her husband’s Barbie performance on social media. Last summer, she shared a picture on Instagram wearing a shirt featuring Gosling as Ken, with the caption, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

At the time, many fans commented below the photo asking Mendes if they planned on walking the red carpet together. The last time the pair walked the red carpet was in 2012. At the time, Mendes replied, “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together.”

Gosling was nominated not only for the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie but also for Best Original Song for the song “I’m Just Ken.” The song, which Gosling performed onstage to amusement from the audience and viewers, was written by hitmakers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. In an interview with Variety last month, Gosling said that before he found out he’d be performing, he was excited to embrace his inner theatre nerd.

His Barbie co-star America Ferrera is also nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Gloria. When Robbie and Gerwig weren’t nominated at the awards ceremony, the La La Land star event made headlines for his statement.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” Gosling said. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Barbie has been nominated for several awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song.

You can find all of the highlights from the Oscars as they happened here, and find all the best dressed stars at this year’s awards ceremony here.