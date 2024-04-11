Ryan Gosling shared his love for country music star Chris Stapleton in a hilarious promo for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

The Hollywood star, 43, is expected to bring the “Kenergy” as he hosts the famous sketch show for the third time.

In a 45-second teaser clip shared by SNL, Gosling is seen awkwardly hovering outside Stapleton’s dressing room, psyching himself up to meet the 10-time Grammy Award winner.

After deciding to introduce himself as “Sir Gosling”, the actor bursts into the room to find Stapleton’s cowboy hat.

He initially resists the urge to put it on, but it soon ends up on his head.