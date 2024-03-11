Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year has come to a close yet again, with this year's Academy Awards giving us plenty to think about, and plenty of Monday morning office gossip. Don’t worry if you missed out on all the glamour though, as we stayed up extra late so we could share everything you need to know about this year's winners and where to watch them.

The bookies will have woken up happy this morning, as front-runner Oppenheimer did, in fact, sweep the awards as predicted, although it didn’t get quite as many statutes as some would have thought. The historic biopic snapped up four of the biggest awards of the night with Christopher Nolan winning Best Director, Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor in a Lead Role, Robert Downey Jr. winning Best Supporting Actor and, of course, Best Picture, meaning it walked away with an impressive seven of its 13 nominations.

It was Poor Things, the wacky comedy-drama, that won many of the awards that were assumed to go to Oppenheimer, taking home a respectable four of its 11 nominations. Meanwhile, arguably the biggest film of last year walked away with just one award, as Barbie snagged Best Original Song thanks to the hauntingly beautiful musical stylings of Billie Eilish and her brother Phineas, making it the singer's second Oscar before the age of 23.

As always there was a lot more to talk about than just the statues. The ceremony gave us many firsts, like Cillian Murphy becoming the first Irishman to win Lead Actor, both iconic directors Wes Anderson and Christopher Nolan shockingly receiving their first-ever Oscars, and Zone of Interest becoming the first British movie to win Best International Film.

If that isn't enough to entice you, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this year's Oscar winners.

How to watch Oppenheimer

(Getty Images)

This year's Best Picture winner, Oppenheimer, came out on top, winning half of its nominated categories, and four of the biggest awards of the night. Despite an illustruious and iconic film career, this was in fact a first win for director Christopher Nolan, who also picked up the statues alongside producer/wife Emma Thomas. The film is now available for all to see on the majority of streaming sites.

How to watch Poor Things

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The wonderfully wacky world of Frankenstein-like Bella Baxter also came out as one of the big winners of the night, winning Oscars for Costume Design, Hair & Makeup, Production Design and Actress in a Leading Role. The film was recently added to the streaming site Disney + for members to watch for free, as well as being able to rent or buy elsewhere.

How to watch The Zone of Interest

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One of the most unique and haunting films nominated this year, British film Zone of Interest snapped up several awards including Best Sound and Best International Feature Film, which was a first-time win for the UK. Having only recently been in UK cinemas you can now rent or buy this harrowing yet poignant tale.

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Apple TV

How to watch The Holdovers

(EPA)

This 1970’s coming-of-age film became the first winner of the night with De’vine Joy Randolph, who won Best Supporting Actress, making one of the most humble and moving speeches of the night. Having graced UK cinemas, controversially in January as a Christmas movie, you can now rent or buy the film through Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Apple TV

How to watch American Fiction

(Amazon MGM)

American Fiction collected the award for Best Adapted Screenplay, with the film being based on the best-selling book Erasure by Percival Everett. Amazon Prime Video members can now enjoy this witty satire for free on the streaming site.

Watch on Amazon Prime

How to watch Barbie

(Getty Images)

Despite being the highest-grossing film of 2023, breaking countless records and out-selling Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was arguably snubbed when it came to Oscar nominations and ended the night with one statue for the song“What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish and her brother, Phineas. That being said, Barbie provided some of the biggest highlights throughout the ceremony, we really can’t talk enough about Ryan Gosling’s pink leather-clad performance.

How to watch Anatomy of a Fall

(AP)

Female director Justine Triet was the only female director nominated this year, and although she did not win that category she did take away an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Apple TV

Watch on Curzon

How to watch Godzilla Minus One

(EPA)

A fan favourite of the night, Japan took home the win for Best Visual Effects, thanks to the iconic city-destroying monster. Crowds were delighted when the acceptees of the award took to the stage grasping miniature Godzillas along with their new Oscars. Sadly there have been no announcements about the film’s streaming destination yet, so the best chance to catch the epic blockbuster is by finding a screening near you at your local Vue or Odeon.

How to watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

(Netflix)

The much loved auteur director Wes Anderson won his first Oscar last night, after receiving eight nominations for awards over the last 22 years. He won Best Live Action Short Film, with his adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (£7.65, Amazon.co.uk), starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley and Dev Patel.

Watch now on Netflix

