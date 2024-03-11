Where to watch Emma Stone’s Oscar-winning performance in Poor Things

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While Oppenheimer was the biggest winner at this year’s Oscars, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things wasn’t too far behind, with the film securing four awards at the 2024 ceremony – including the best actress accolade for Emma Stone.

Visibly shocked at winning her second Oscar, the actor thanked her family, including her parents, her brother and her husband Dave McCary in her acceptance speech. Stone’s win saw her beat rival frontrunner nominee, Lily Gladstone. “I share this with you,” she said to Gladstone. “I am in awe of you. And it’s been such an honor to do all this together; I hope we get to do more together.”

Despite its January release, Poor Things has already been crowned by cinema-goers and critics alike as the weirdest movie of the year. Drawing comparisons to Frankenstein, the film is based on the cult 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk), with Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe starring alongside Stone.

The peculiar story follows Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life through a brain transplant by an eccentric surgeon in Victorian England. Leaving the trappings of Godwin Baxter’s home to embark on a journey of self-discovery, Emma Stone’s character travels from London to Lisbon, and to Paris, with the director using surrealism to make wider points on society.

Accompanied by a haunting score and beautiful cinematography, the movie won best costume design, best production design, best hair and make-up and best actress for Emma Stone at the Oscars, with similar nods at the Golden Globes and Baftas.

If you want to watch Poor Things in the wake of its award season wins, here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Poor Things?

Just in time for the Oscars recognition, Poor Things has landed on Disney+ in the UK – so if you have a subscription you can watch it now for free.

If you’re not yet a member, the streaming platform has a deal for new and returning subscribers. For a limited time, Disney+’s ad-supported tier has been slashed to just £1.99 (instead of the usual £4.99) for the first three months of your subscription. The deal ends on 14 March, so you’ll want to be quick.

Poor Things trailer

As well as streaming it with a subscription on Disney+, you can buy Poor Things on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

On Apple TV, the movie is available to buy for £11.99 and you’ll be able to rent it from 12 March. You can also buy the film for £11.99 on Amazon Prime.

What is Poor Things about?

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things follows Bella Baxter in an unconventional coming-of-age story set in Victorian England. Brought back to life through an experimental brain transplant after she drowned in the Thames, surgeon Godwin Baxter keeps her hidden from society in his grand London mansion.

Breaking free after a chance encounter with Mark Ruffalo’s womanising lawyer, Bella travels to Lisbon and Paris on a journey of self-actualisation. Surreal, funny (“furious jumping” is Bella’s word for sex) and beautifully filmed (the costumes are a highlight), Emma Stone is mesmerising in the outlandish movie.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other offers, try the links below:

Here’s how to watch Christopher Nolan’s Oscars winning Oppenheimer