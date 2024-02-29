Disney+ subscriptions slashed to just £1.99, as Shogun drops

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite launching only four years ago, Disney+ has already found ground in the streaming wars, worming its way to the top to become one of the biggest streaming services in the world, just behind Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Home to award-nominated shows and films such as The Bear, Elemental, Star Wars: Andor and The Mandalorian, Disney+ may have yet another hit on its hands. Bloody epic Shōgun, which was released on Disney+ on 27 February, is already being described as the next Game of Thrones.

“With more sex and violence than the service’s usual fare, it’s an ambitious deviation. But this well-paced and considered saga will reward grown-up viewers and prove there’s still room for a historical epic among the elves, dragons and zombies of big-budget telly,” The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton said in his review. “The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, The Last of Us: many shows in the past few years have shot for the title of ‘the next Game of Thrones’. In Shōgun, Disney+ might just have picked a winner.”

For anyone wanting to catch the new series, Disney+ has just launched a deal for new and returning subscribers. For a limited time, Disney+’s ad-supported tier has been slashed to just £1.99 (instead of the usual £4.99) for the first three months of your subscription. We’ve got all the details below.

Disney+: Was £4.99 per month, now £1.99 per month for three months, Disneyplus.com

(Disney Plus)

Disney+ has slashed the price of the streaming service’s ad-supported tier for a limited time. Between now and 14 March, you can subscribe for just £1.99 per month for three months. That’s a saving of around £9. The offer is available to both new and returning customers.

Once your three months are up, you’ll be switched over automatically to the £4.99 ad-based tier, although, you can always cancel if you aren’t keen on continuing your subscription.

Disney+ is home to hundreds of new and classic Disney and Pixar films, almost all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and the entire Star Wars catalogue. Taylor Swift’s Eras tour will also start streaming on 15 March; superhero comedy Extraordinary on 6 March, and Sally Wainwright’s fantasy drama Renegade Nell on 29 March.

Subscribe to Disney+ now

