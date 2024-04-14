Emily Blunt tells Ryan Gosling to ‘move on’ from Ken character in SNL skit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Blunt told Ryan Gosling to let go of his Barbie character Ken in a Saturday Night Live skit that saw the pair reflect on their performances in the hit summer films Oppenheimer and Barbie, respectively.

During Gosling’s opening monologue on Saturday night (13), the actor swore he wasn’t going to talk about Ken because he “broke up” with the character after going “too deep”. But then temptation overcame him and he performed a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”, replacing the lyrics with his own love letter to playing Ken.

“I shredded Venice Beach is true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right / I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear that right now,” he sang, before putting on the floor-length white fur coat he wore in the Barbie film.

Oppenheimer actor Emily Blunt then interrupted and cut off Gosling’s song and told him to “move on” from the character.

“You’re signing about Ken again,” she said, in a nod to Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars in March.

“Look here, you’re Kenning right now, and I hate that’s even a verb. I resent that. Take the fur coat off. You’re embarrassing yourself,” Blunt told him jokingly.

“Guys, I don’t mean to be harsh, but Ryan, you have to move on. It’s time,” the Devil Wears Prada actor told the SNL crowd.

“Ken’s dead. All right, Ken is dead.”

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling on ‘Saturday Night Live’ ( NBC )

The pair then reminisced about their “Barbenheimer” phenomenon last summer, with Gosling asking Blunt if she ever misses playing Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan film that was released on the same day as Barbie.

Both seemed overcome with nostalgia and broke into song, singing a duet to their version of “All Too Well”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“We were Kitty and Ken / I wish you could have seen us / You were loyal to the end / And your guy had no penis,” Gosling and Blunt sang. “Must confess / We’re a mess to impress / Now it’s time to wish Ken and Kitty both of them farewell.”

Gosling hosted the sketch comedy show for the third time on Saturday, with musical guest Chris Stapleton.

It was announced that British popstar Dua Lipa will return to SNL on 4 May, again as a musical guest. This time, she will be taking on hosting duties, too.