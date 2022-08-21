Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Reynolds ‘enjoyed’ being called a ‘c***’ at first Wrexham football match he attended

‘The first game they attended at Maidenhead they received abuse,’ Humphrey Ker said

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 21 August 2022 09:24
Comments
Ryan Reynolds reveals how Blake Lively reacted to Wrexham AFC purchase

Comedian Humphrey Ker has shared Ryan Reynolds‘ reponse to being called a “c***” at the first Wrexham match he attended.

The Hollywood actor, 45, recently bought the football club with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, and, in February 2022, took full control of the club.

The story of their £2m investment will be told in documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which will be released on Disney Plus.

The pair have attended several matches, but according to comedian Ker, who they appointed Executive Director, fans have not always been nice.

In a new Reynolds and McElhenney interview with The Times, Ker revealed that he “had to explain” to the duo “that no matter how successful the team is, someone will come up to them and call them a c**”.

Recommended

Ker added: “The first game they attended at Maidenhead they received abuse, and I think they actually enjoyed it.”

Wrexham drew 1-1 with Maidenhead at the match on 29 January, conceding a goal in the 92nd minute.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds attended a Wrexham FC match

(The FA via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Reynolds revealed that his wife, the actor Blake Lively, didn’t approve of his decision to buy the football club, telling chat show host Jimmy Kimmel: “We’re still working through that one.”

Welcome to Wrexham will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 24 August.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in