Ryan Reynolds has claimed that he has been mistaken for Ben Affleck at a pizza place in New York “for years”, but has “never corrected” them.

Reynolds discussed the mix-up during a recent episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast, which aired on 20 December.

The 45-year-old actor told the show’s co-hosts: “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years.

“They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them,” he continued, before adding, “I feel it would not go over well if I revealed.”

The Deadpool actor said he gets no preferential treatment at the pizza place, where the staff “just think I’m Ben Affleck”.

Reynolds added. “They’ll ask how JLo (Jennifer Lopez) is and I’m like, ‘great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”

Affleck reunited with former fiancee, singer and actor Lopez earlier this year. The two have been spotted together multiple times since Lopez confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post on her birthday this year.

Still on the subject of mistaken identities, Reynolds also responded to a listener question about how to tell the difference between Reynolds and Ryan Gosling – both the Ryans are Canadian actors, who are constantly confused with each other.

Reynolds prefaced his answer by saying: “Years ago, I used to play fast and a little loose more on Twitter. These days, I’m a little bit more reserved.”

Referencing an old joke he made on social media, Reynolds continued: “I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive].”