Fans of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reacted in delight after Lopez shared a photo of the pair kissing on Instagram.

It has been rumoured for weeks that Affleck and Lopez, who were a famed Hollywood power couple during the 2000s, had romantically reconciled. They were photographed in each other’s company by paparazzi, and were seen sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.

However, the image is the first “official” acknowledgement of their renewed relationship.

In the post marking Lopez’s 52nd birthday, captioned “5 2... what it do...”, Lopez shared several pictures, including one of her and Affleck kissing.

Fans shared their reactions to the post in the comments and elsewhere on social media, with one person writing: “I love that you made it official the best way possible.”

Artist Sara Shakeel wrote: “We are living for this,” alongside a series of “heart” emojis.

Musician Stevie Mackey replied: “IT DO WHAT IT DO!”

“52 NEVER LOOKED BETTER!! SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU HAPPY TOGETHER,” wrote another follower.

In a recent interview where she avoided mentioning Affleck by name, Lopez alluded to her present circumstance, saying that she has “never been happier”.