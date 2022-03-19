Ryan Reynolds had the perfectly awkward response to a child asking him about kissing Zoe Saldana in a film.

The actor – who has been married to Blake Lively since 2012 – was in attendance at a press conference for his Netflix film The Adam Project when a young boy in the audience asked an unexpected question.

“In the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?” asked the child.

In The Adam Project, Reynolds’s character is married to Saldana’s character Laura.

“Whoa,” responded the actor, laughing.

The moderator then quipped: “Blake [Lively] is really throwing her voice well by the way,” to which Reynolds joked: “Honey? What the f–?”

“I guess it was kind of real,” continued the actor. “How do I answer this? This is being broadcast everywhere too… I didn’t mean it?

“This is the thing, I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids. They watch this and they’re like, ‘Daddy, what are you doing?’ Like it’s exactly the tactic that I would use on them… not anger, but just disappointment.”

He joked: “Great question, though. The exit is that way.”

The Adam Project stars Reynolds as a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger 12-year-old self (played by Walker Scobell) in a mission to save the future.