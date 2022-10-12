Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have delighted fans with their tap dancing and singing abilities in the first trailer for their new holiday movie Spirited.

The forthcoming comedy puts a musical spin on Charles Dickens’s classic A Christmas Carol and stars Ferrell as Reynolds’s Christmas ghosts.

On Wednesday (12 October), Apple TV+ tweeted the official teaser for the film, which highlighted colourful and intricate dance numbers and comedic riffs between the two lead actors.

Octavia Spencer will also feature in the upcoming movie.

In response to the trailer, thrilled fans on Twitter have shared their anticipation for the film.

“Really excited about this one. CHRISTMAS IS ALMOST HERE!!!” wrote one.

Another lamented that the trailer for a holiday movie was out this far in advance, before conceding: “But this does look delightful. By delightful I mean I just want to see Will Ferrell sing.”

Little B****es director Dan Carrillo Levy even joined in on the fun, writing, “I’m so in!” agreeing that “I’m in for anything with Will Ferrell, I would pay to watch Will an instruction booklet”.

“Cuz of course Ryan Reynolds can sing and dance. Is there anything he can’t do?” another tweeted. “Lol. This looks fun, delightful. Huge fan of Ryan, Will and of course OCTAVIA SPENCER!”

Ferrell famously portrayed Buddy in the 2003 fan-favourite Christmas-comedy Elf, which Richard Curtis recently argued should have earned him an Oscar nomination.

“I always get very antsy about the fact that Will Ferrell didn’t get nominated for Elf,” the British screenwriter told reporters in March.

“But it’s the price you pay, as it were. Comedies tend to make a bit of money, and then you don’t get the prizes,” Curtis added.

“I think it’s a real issue that comedy isn’t respected as much... but I do try and push for comedy performances whenever I can.”

Spirited will debut in cinemas on 11 November, followed by an 18 November premiere on Apple TV+.