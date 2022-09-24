Ryan Reynolds horrified as he’s recorded in toilet on ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Ryan Reynolds has been left horrified after a clip of him going to the toilet made the final cut of new Disney+ documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

The show follows the actor and Rob McElhenney as they navigate owning a football club together.

In one part, Reynolds heads to the bathroom, where the microphone picks up the sound of him doing a wee.

“How did this end up in the f****** show?!?” he later tweeted, to which his co-star jokingly replied: “Why did we hear so much peeing but no hand washing?”

