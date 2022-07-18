Ryan Reynolds has wished Will Ferrell happy birthday with a Step Brothers-themed tribute.

Ferrell– who is due to star opposite Reynolds in the forthcoming film Spirited – turned 55 on 16 July.

The actor received a number of well-wishes from fans and friends to commemorate the special occasion.

Reynolds shared his own birthday message for Ferrell in a TikTok video.

The clip is soundtracked by “Por Ti Volaré”, the Spanish version of Andrea Bocelli’s famous track “Con te Partiró”.

The song was famously used in the 2008 hit comedy Step Brothers, in which Ferrell starred alongside John C Reilly.

In one moment of Adam McKay’s film, Ferrell’s character, Brennan, performs a triumphant rendition of “Por Ti Volaré”.

To celebrate Ferrell’s birthday, Reynolds shared his own take on the moment. Unlike in the film, Reynolds stays silent and looks nervous to sing along to the song.

The actor – wearing a grey T-shirt, cap, and glasses – appears awkward and confused over when to chime in.

The Deadpool star accompanied the video with the text: “Happy birthday, Will Ferrell!!!!”

Fans have commented in praise of the “brilliant” and “hilarious” video.

The two actors will appear opposite one another in the forthcoming Apple TV film Spirited, a musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’s 1843 book A Christmas Carol.