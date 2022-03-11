Sacha Baron Cohen has hit out at social media sites for failing to ban “Russian propaganda” TV.

The Borat star has shared his outrage after discovering that the Russian TV network RT is still available to watch on some social media platforms despite the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a tweet on Thursday (10 March), Cohen called out the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube – Mark Zuckerberg, Parag Agrawal, Sundar Pichai, and Susan Wojcick, respectively – and urged them to take action.

The actor – who has long been an outspoken critic of social media – wrote: “Putin just bombed a children’s hospital, but @Facebook, @Instagram, @Twitter & @YouTube are still showing Russia’s state-run RT.

“Why are you profiting off Putin’s propaganda?! Remove Russia RT from your platforms NOW!”

Russia has been widely criticised for an airstrike that destroyed a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Facebook and Twitter have removed posts from Russia’s UK Embassy claiming that the bombing was faked. One of the removed tweets quoted unfounded claims from Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov that the hospital was “non-operational” and being used by Ukrainian armed forces and “radicals”.

The airstrike took place during an agreed ceasefire period that was meant to allow civilians to evacuate the surrounded southeastern city, where officials say some 400,000 people are being held “hostage” by Russian forces.

In another tweet, Cohen directly addressed the employees of the companies, writing: “You joined tech to change the world, but your CEOs spread Putin’s lies on Russia’s RT as he bombs pregnant women.

“We beg you – tell Mark, @paraga, @sundarpichai, @susanwojcicki #RemoveRT #StopPutinsLies. The world will thank you!”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube for comment.

A spokesperson for Meta, the new rebrand of Facebook, told Metro.co.uk that the platform would be “restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU”.

“Consistent with that action, and following a request from the UK government, we will also be restricting access to RT and Sputnik in the UK at this time.” Sputnik is a Russian state-owned news agency.

