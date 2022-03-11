✕ Close Johnson 'fears' Putin will use chemical weapons in Ukraine

Boris Johnson predicts Vladimir Putin is preparing to deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.

The British PM made the statement regarding Russia’s “cynical and barbaric” government after the Kremlin claimed that the U.S. was running chemical and biological labs in Ukraine.

He told Sky News: “The stuff that you’re hearing about chemical weapons is straight out of [the Russian] playbook.

“They start saying that there are chemical weapons stored by their opponents, or by Americans. So when they, themselves, deploy chemical weapons – as I fear they may – they have a fake story ready to go.”

Two million people have fled Kyiv – around half its population, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Despite the mass exodus of the city that Russian troops have so far failed to capture, he insisted it was still safe.

Mr Klitschko said: “Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”