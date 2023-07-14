SAG strike – live: Hollywood actors join writers in walkout but House of the Dragon and Industry still filming
SAG-AFTRA national board votes unanimously to join Writers Guild of America on picket lines as ‘Oppenheimer’ actors leave UK premiere in solidarity
Hollywood actors will join screenwriters in historic strike action after the national board of the SAG-AFTRA union approved a walkout by its members.
Negotiators for the union had unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down. Scripted TV and movie production will cease immediately in the first dual work stoppage by both actors and writers in 63 years.
The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May. Both groups demand increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).
Both unions are in dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Fran Drescher, former star of The Nanny and the president of SAG-AFTRA, said studios’ responses to the actors’ concerns had been “insulting and disrespectful”.
Issa Rae and Jamie Lee Curtis lead A-listers voicing support for the historic strike, while the cast of Oppenheimer left a London premiere prematurely on Thursday night to “go and write their picket signs” in preparation for the “imminent” strike by the actors’ union.
Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger has condemned the threatened strike action as “very disruptive” at the “worst time” as well as calling the expectations of writers and actors “just not realistic”.
Community star Yvette Nicole Brown says she will be ‘joining the WGA on the picket lines'
Yvette Nicole Brown, best known for her role on NBC’s Community, wrote on Twitter that she plans to be on the picket lines.
“We will be joining the WGA on the picket lines starting tomorrow,” Brown wrote.
“We all got together last week to create our signs. I was on sticks! When you’re out there without a splinter thanks to the duct tape, think of ya girl!”
California lawmakers throw support behind striking actors
Adam Schiff, a Democratic congressman who is running for US Senate in 2024, said in a statement: “I have urged and continue to urge the studios to negotiate with SAG-AFTRA in good faith and come to an agreement that is fair to workers, addresses both long-standing and new issues, and can ensure Hollywood will continue making the movies, shows and productions we all enjoy.”
“I’ll continue to stand with all workers in the entertainment industry who are fighting for better wages, benefits and protections, including WGA members who have been striking for months, and those who may join the picket lines in the coming weeks.”
Rep Katie Porter (D-CA), who is also running to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein in 2024, tweeted: “Workers should share in the profits they help create. With studios raking in billions each year, it’s unacceptable SAG-AFTRA members are struggling to get by. I stand with the thousands going on strike and urge studios to make a fair deal.”
Creator of Hair Love and former NFL player Matthew A Cherry shares his views on the SAG strike
“Similar to issues found in most sports I feel like one of the biggest fights SAG/AFTRA will have to get ahead of to make sure that people are emphatic towards a vast majority of actors plights is that only a small percent of actors and performers make millions of dollars,” Matthew A Cherry wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
“Most actors have multiple jobs and live check to check like in most other industries,” he added. “If they can keep that in the forefront they’ll win the battle in the media and online because there a lot of people that don’t know the harsh realities of the majority of workers in Hollywood.”
ICYMI: Bob Iger complains actors’ union is threatening to join writers strike at ‘worst time’
Disney chief Bob Iger has spoken out against the looming potential of the actor’s union joining the writers’ strike, calling the threat “very disturbing”.
Speaking to CNBC’s David Faber at the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho on Thursday (13 July), the CEO, 72, addressed the strike recommended by Sag-aftra, complaining that its timing is the “worst in the world” – as it would effectively shut down Hollywood.
Inga Parkel reports.
Disney boss complains actors are threatening to join writers’ strike at ‘worst time’
Actors’ union Sag-aftra is expected to recommend a strike that Iger says ‘will have a very, very damaging effect on the business’
Hollywood AI backlash: What striking writers and actors fear about tech replacing roles
Hollywood’s actors and writers have both gone on strike for the first time since 1960 to protest against a number of decisions by major studios that include not just job cuts but also a potentially unsettling future in which they could be replaced by artificial intelligence.
The leaders of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood union representing 160,000 television and movie actors, went on strike on Thursday, joining the industry’s screenwriters who have already been picketing for over 70 days.
Among the many issues flagged by both the writers and actors in the protests has been how generative AI tools could replace their roles in the industry.
Vishwam Sankaran writes.
What striking Hollywood writers and actors fear about AI replacing roles
Concerns emerge over AI proposal that could allow studios to use scans of actors in perpetuity
Margot Robbie says she is ‘absolutely’ prepared to join actors’ strike
Margot Robbie has said she would “absolutely” be prepared to join the actors’ strike if it goes ahead.
Speaking to a reporter, the Barbie actor said: “I’m very much in support of all the unions and I’m a member of SAG so I would absolutely stand by that.”
Barbie actor Margot Robbie says she is ‘absolutely’ prepared to join actors’ strike
The Barbie actor Margot Robbie has said she would "absolutely" be prepared to join the actors' strike if it goes ahead. The prospect of a strike is looking more likely after the union representing Hollywood actors - the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) - has recommended strike action after a negotiation deadline passed with no agreement. Speaking to a reporter, the Australian actor said: "I'm very much in support of all the unions and I'm a member of SAG so I would absolutely stand by that."
House of the Dragon hit with backlash for continuing filming despite SAG-AFTRA strike
UK law prohibits Equity union from legally calling a strike in support of SAG-AFTRA.
House of the Dragon hit with backlash for continuing filming despite SAG-AFTRA strike
UK law prohibits Equity union from legally calling a strike in support of SAG-AFTRA
Bob Odenkirk shows his support for SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk championed the SAG-AFTRA strike by tweeting out his support for the organisation’s president Fran Drescher.
The 60-year-old actor retweeted a video of Drescher announcing the strike.
“How they plead poverty that they are losing money left and right when they give $100 millions to their CEOs,” she says in the clip. “If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines.”
Odenkirk extended his support by writing: “Holy Cow. Go Fran Go! This was a powerful statement. I stand with Fran and everyone in SAG and WGA in this extended moment...onwards.”
What caused the writers to go on strike?
The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike on 2 May after negotiations with Hollywood studios that began in March failed to result in an agreement. The guild has billed the issues behind the labor dispute as “an existential crisis.” Writers say they’re facing a host of new issues brought on by streaming and other recent technological shifts in the industry.
Here’s a look at the demands behind the first Hollywood strike in 15 years, as the industry braces for a long hiatus:
What do striking Hollywood writers want? A look at demands
The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike this week after negotiations with Hollywood studios that began in March failed to result in an agreement
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies