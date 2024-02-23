When and where to watch the 2024 SAG Awards

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are back to honour the best in TV and film from 2023, following a tense year of actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The nominees for the 15 categories were announced last month by this year’s ceremony co-hosts, The Lovebirds co-stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

Winners will be announced on Saturday (24 February) in a ceremony broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards have long been considered a reliable predictor for the Oscars next month. Typically, if a film ensemble is not among the SAG Awards nominees, it is unlikely to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Read below to find the full list of nominees, where you can watch the awards show, and more.

What time does the ceremony start, and where can I watch?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Saturday (24 February), beginning at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET/1am GMT. For the first time ever, people will be able to stream the awards show on Netflix.

Sag Awards (Getty Images)

Viewers, however, must have an existing Netflix account in order to tune into the broadcast.

Who is nominated?

This year’s film categories are led by Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer, with both movies receiving four nods apiece.

HBO’s Machiavellian-drama Succession is the frontrunner of the TV categories, with five nominations. Fan-favourite comedies Ted Lasso and The Bear, as well as HBO’s apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, all trail closely behind with four noms each.

Find the full list of SAG Awards 2024 nominees here.

Who votes for the awards?

Paying members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are all eligible to cast votes.

The SAG Awards remains the only top industry honour presented to actors that are decided entirely by performers and their peers. According to the organisation, it currently consists of 119,515 voters, all of whom are either actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voice-over artists, etc.