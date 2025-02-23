Harrison Ford, Cynthia Erivo and Timothée Chalamet set to present at SAG Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrison Ford, Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez will all be among the presenters at this Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The 31st annual SAG Awards will welcome back The Good Place alum Kristen Bell as its host — even though she previously thought all 2025 awards shows should be canceled due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

It was announced on Thursday that the ceremony’s other presenters will include Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison, Bowen Yang, Colin Farrell, David Duchovny, Elle Fanning, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Millie Bobby Brown, Sergio Castellitto and Anora breakout star Yura Borisov.

This year’s nominees are led by Wicked in the film categories and Shōgun in the TV categories. The winners are voted on by the thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members, making it the only major awards show to be determined entirely by actors’ peers.

Chalamet is nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Gomez is part of the nominated ensemble for Emilia Pérez and Madison is nominated for best female actor in a film role and as part of the Anora ensemble.

Previous SAG Award winners Lily Gladstone, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis will also present awards during the show, which honors the top performances in film and television.

This year's SAG Awards come a week before the Oscars, but won't influence the results since voting for those awards has already ended. SAG winners have tended to be good predictors of who will go on to claim Oscar trophies.

The 2025 SAG Awards will be available to stream live on Netflix on Sunday, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

This marks the second consecutive year the ceremony will be live-streamed on Netflix.

Host Bell said earlier this week that she had supported the idea of canceling the show to support victims of the recent LA fires, but changed her mind after coming to the realization that “these awards shows are a huge part of Los Angeles' economy, employing hundreds, if not thousands, of gig workers: drivers, hair and makeup artists, musicians.”

“It's actually paramount we have them so these people can work,” she continued. “At first, it felt superfluous to have an awards show. Then I thought, I know so many people who lost homes in the fire. All they're begging for is a night of normalcy and funny laughs. I felt like we could give them both.”

Find the full list of nominees here.

Additional reporting by Associated Press