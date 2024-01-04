Sally Field says ex Burt Reynolds refused to attend Oscars due to jealousy

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sally Field has revealed that her ex-boyfriend Burt Reynolds was “not happy” when she was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress in 1980.

The 80 For Brady star, 77, went on to win the first of her two Academy Awards for her performance in the title role in Norma Rae. She won the award again five years later for her role in Places in the Heart.

However, as People reports, Field told journalist Dave Karger for his new book 50 Oscar Nights that Reynolds refused to accompany her to the ceremony.

“When the Oscars came around, he really was not a nice guy around me then and was not going to go with me,” said Field.

“He said, ‘You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?’” she recalled.

In the event, Field attended the awards show with actor and comedian David Steinberg and his then-wife, Judy.

“David said, ‘Well, for God’s sakes, we’ll take you,’” Field recalled. “He and Judy made it a big celebration. They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun.”

“I remember I went someplace and had my hair done,” she added. “I don’t believe I had anybody do my makeup. In those days you just did it yourself.”

Designer Bob Mackie created her outfit. “He offered to do it and he was such a lovely guy,” said Field. “It was a little white suit. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, don’t I get a princess dress?’ He said he thought I wasn’t that fancy. So I put that on.”

Field and Reynolds first met shortly before starring together in 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit. They dated for five years and starred in four films together.

Reynolds, who died in 2018, sparked controversy by saying earlier that same year that he “fell in love” with Field when she was seven years old.

The star, then 82, was appearing on the Today Show promoting his final film The Last Movie Star, and gave some bizarre answers to host Hota Kotb’s questions.

When asked who the love of his life was, Reynolds replied, “You’re naughty, you really are. I’m dead in the water no matter what I say. Well, she was seven when I fell in love with her. She stayed seven for about 11 years. I would say Sally.”

Kotb tried to clarify, asking, “Sally Field?”

“No, Sally Wolfergosh,” he replied sarcastically, before adding: “Yes, Sally Field,” with a laugh.