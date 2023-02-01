Sally Field reveals the reason she turned down role in The First Wives Club

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sally Field has said that she denied an offer to star in The First Wives Club.

The 1996 romantic-comedy starred Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler as former college friends who reunite 30 years later as middle-aged divorceés and together plan to get back at their exes.

In a new interview with People, Field shared that she could’ve led the cult classic alongside the iconic trio had she not turned down the opportunity.

“Goldie really wanted me to do it,” the Mrs Doubtfire star said. “Maybe it would have been fun, but they were all so musical, and I’m not.”

“And the movie wouldn’t have been the same,” Field added.

The 76-year-old further divulged that she also said no to a lead role in 1984’s romance-adventure Romancing the Stone opposite Michael Douglas.

“My instinct was there’s somebody else out there who’s better. And that somebody was Kathleen Turner,” Field continued.

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

“That long-legged Kathleen, with her husky voice. I mean, she’s still breathtakingly good. And she’s so sweet. There’s nobody else like her.”

Field currently stars in the new comedy-drama 80 for Brady as one of four best friends who embark on a wild journey to see their hero, American football player Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin also star the film, which will be released in cinemas on Friday (3 February).

Field said that in the past, she has “avoided some films” like 80 for Brady, explaining that it’s “because I have certain feelings that women are so much more than just looking for a date or who’s my next husband”.