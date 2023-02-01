Pamela Anderson names the one man who ever treated her with ‘complete respect’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pamela Anderson has opened up about her past experiences in a new memoir.

The former Baywatch star has released the new book, which makes several claims about many people from her past, including Tim Allen, and is also the centre of a new Netflix documentary.

While promoting the memoir, Anderson, who has been married six times, revealed details of her former relationships, and explained her decision to marry so many times.

The actor suggested that most of her exes “treated her badly”, telling The Times: “I also would not allow anyone to abuse me and didn’t want my kids to think it was OK. And so that was always my red line.”

However, she named Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner as the one man she thinks treated her with “complete and utter respect”.

Following Hefner’s death in 2017, Anderson paid tribute, calling him her “friend and mentor”.

It was at Hefner’s Playboy mansion in the 1980s that Anderson met film producer Jon Peters, who she went on to marry for just 12 days in 2008.

Despite their short-lived romance, Peters recently revealed he has left her an eye-watering sum in his will.

Elsewhere in Anderson’s book, she recalled her ex-husband Kid Rock‘s alleged nasty reaction to her role in Borat.

In Love, Pamela, which is out now, Anderson claims that the musician – real name Robert James Ritchie – had no idea she was in the 2006 movie as she wanted her cameo to be a surprise when they watched it together at the premiere.

Hugh Hefner and Pamela Anderson together in 2003 (Getty Images)

“I didn’t tell Bob I was in the movie because I wanted to surprise him,” Rolling Stone reports Anderson as writing.

According to the 55-year-old actor, who was married to the singer for one year, she “forgot about the part in the scene that referenced her “sex tape” with previous husband, Tommy Lee.

She alleges that this reference did not go down well with Kid Rock, who “stormed out, calling me a wh*** and worse”.

“He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through,” Anderson wrote, claiming that he left her at the premiere alone.

“I turned back and apologised, then asked if anyone could give me a ride home,” she said. She claims that when she got home, Kid Rock was “smashing a photo on the wall”.

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock photographed in 2001 (Getty Images)

In the film, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) is obsessed with Anderson and approaches the actor at a book signing with a “traditional marriage sack” that he seemingly attempts to put her into against her will. The scene, unlike many others in the film, was staged.

Baron Cohen previously told The Daily Beast that the scene led to the couple’s divorce.,

He claimed that, after asking Anderson what Kid Rock had thought of her appearance, “She texted back, ‘He’s getting divorced.’”

“I was like, ‘Why?’ And she goes, ‘The movie.’ And I thought it was a joke.”

The Independent has contacted Kid Rock for comment.

Love, Pamela is out now, as is Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Find The Independent’s review of the documentary here.

