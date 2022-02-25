Tributes have poured in to Sally Kellerman after the M*A*S*H actor died from dementia. She was 84.

The Oscar-nominated star – best known for playing Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s film – passed away in California on Thursday (24 February).

Her son, Jack Krane, confirmed the news in a statement issued to US media.

After news of her death broke, actors, comedians, and other stars paid homage to her on-screen legacy.

Veteran actor William Shatner offered “condolences to the family of Sally Kellerman.”

Nancy Sinatra mourned Kellerman’s death, on the same day Russia attacked Ukraine, writing: “More sad news on a horrible day.”

Treat Williams, Kellerman’s co-star in the 1983 sports film Dempsey, tweeted: “Oh Sally Kellerman. We played husband and wife in Dempsey. I loved you in M*A*S*H*. You were sweet and funny and vulnerable. And a lovely singer. A life well lived. You will be missed. RIP”

Desperately Seeking Susan actor Rosanna Arquette said: “Sally Kellerman I love you I’m so sad rest in power and Peace.”

(Getty Images)

Difficult People creator and lead actor Julie Klausner tweeted a picture of “the divine Sally Kellerman” on the set of the Hulu sitcom with “a plate of brown rice”.

Kellerman made a guest appearance in theDifficult People finale, starring as Joan Gentile.

Former bassist for the Go-Go’s Kathy Valentine simply wrote: “Ah, I hate this. RIP Sally Kellerman.”

Actor Jon Donahue recalled having the “opportunity to work with her [Kellerman] once at a table read,” adding: “She was everything I hoped she’d be and more. What a talented actress. Rest In Peace.”

Comedian and podcast host Marc Maron also paid tribute to Kellerman, who played Maron’s on-screen mother in his eponymously titled sitcom, online.

Remembering Kellerman as “radiant and beautiful”, the 58-year-old wrote: “My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone. RIP”

Television writers Brian Lynch and Gennefer Gross celebrated Kellerman as the “effortlessly sexy” yet “funny” Dr Diane Turner.

Gross continued: “Her voice, her impeccable comedic timing, her ability to shift between silly and smouldering and hold her own in barracks full of Army men. She was one of a kind. RIP.”

Kellerman was born in Long Beach, California, in 1937 to a father who was an oil executive, and a mother who was a piano teacher.

“I came out of the womb singing and acting,” she once said.

She also starred opposite Rodney Dangerfield in the 1986 comedy Back to School , in which she played his love interest, college literature professor Dr Diane Turner.

She said that she eventually learned to live with being best remembered for her M*A*S*H role, for which she ended up losing out on an Oscar to Helen Hayes ofAirport.

“There were times in my life when I felt I had to go out and prove that I’m not just Hot Lips,” she told The New York Post in 2010.

“But at this point, just call me anything you want.”