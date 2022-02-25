Sally Kellerman: Nancy Sinatra and William Shatner lead tributes to late M*A*S*H actor
Comedian Marc Maron remembered Kellerman as ‘radiant and beautiful’
Tributes have poured in to Sally Kellerman after the M*A*S*H actor died from dementia. She was 84.
The Oscar-nominated star – best known for playing Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s film – passed away in California on Thursday (24 February).
Her son, Jack Krane, confirmed the news in a statement issued to US media.
After news of her death broke, actors, comedians, and other stars paid homage to her on-screen legacy.
Veteran actor William Shatner offered “condolences to the family of Sally Kellerman.”
Nancy Sinatra mourned Kellerman’s death, on the same day Russia attacked Ukraine, writing: “More sad news on a horrible day.”
Treat Williams, Kellerman’s co-star in the 1983 sports film Dempsey, tweeted: “Oh Sally Kellerman. We played husband and wife in Dempsey. I loved you in M*A*S*H*. You were sweet and funny and vulnerable. And a lovely singer. A life well lived. You will be missed. RIP”
Desperately Seeking Susan actor Rosanna Arquette said: “Sally Kellerman I love you I’m so sad rest in power and Peace.”
Difficult People creator and lead actor Julie Klausner tweeted a picture of “the divine Sally Kellerman” on the set of the Hulu sitcom with “a plate of brown rice”.
Kellerman made a guest appearance in theDifficult People finale, starring as Joan Gentile.
Former bassist for the Go-Go’s Kathy Valentine simply wrote: “Ah, I hate this. RIP Sally Kellerman.”
Actor Jon Donahue recalled having the “opportunity to work with her [Kellerman] once at a table read,” adding: “She was everything I hoped she’d be and more. What a talented actress. Rest In Peace.”
Comedian and podcast host Marc Maron also paid tribute to Kellerman, who played Maron’s on-screen mother in his eponymously titled sitcom, online.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Remembering Kellerman as “radiant and beautiful”, the 58-year-old wrote: “My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone. RIP”
Television writers Brian Lynch and Gennefer Gross celebrated Kellerman as the “effortlessly sexy” yet “funny” Dr Diane Turner.
Gross continued: “Her voice, her impeccable comedic timing, her ability to shift between silly and smouldering and hold her own in barracks full of Army men. She was one of a kind. RIP.”
Kellerman was born in Long Beach, California, in 1937 to a father who was an oil executive, and a mother who was a piano teacher.
“I came out of the womb singing and acting,” she once said.
She also starred opposite Rodney Dangerfield in the 1986 comedy Back to School , in which she played his love interest, college literature professor Dr Diane Turner.
She said that she eventually learned to live with being best remembered for her M*A*S*H role, for which she ended up losing out on an Oscar to Helen Hayes ofAirport.
“There were times in my life when I felt I had to go out and prove that I’m not just Hot Lips,” she told The New York Post in 2010.
“But at this point, just call me anything you want.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies