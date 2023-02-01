Salma Hayek says Channing Tatum ‘nearly killed’ her during Magic Mike lap dance

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Salma Hayek has revealed that Channing Tatum almost “killed” her during a Magic Mike lap dance.

The pair star in the third and final film in the series, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which sees Tatum’s lead character team up with a wealth socialite (Hayek) to bring a stage show to London.

In one scene, Mike showcases his lap dancing skills for Hayek’s character, which, according to the star, almost ended fatally.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it is where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (30 January).

“But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. So in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head.”

Hayek said that Tatum “held on” to her trousers, but she was “really concerned” because the trousers “were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment”.

The actor continued by saying that “instead of putting my hands out to protect” her head, she ”just held onto” the trousers.

“He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

Hayek said: “Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!’”

Salma Hayek says Channing Tatum ‘nearky killed’ her (AFP via Getty Images)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance co-stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard and Christopher Bencomo.

The Stephen Soderbergh-directed film will be released in cinemas on 10 February.