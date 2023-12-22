Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the year’s most divisive films has been added to a UK streaming service just one month after release.

As of Friday (22 December), Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the Golden Globe-nominated film Saltburn, which is the latest release from Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell.

Saltburn is set on a luxury estate belonging to the aristocratic Felix Catton (Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi), who invites his fellow Oxford university student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) to stay with him for the summer.

While there, Oliver grows intrigued by Felix’s way of life and, according to reviews, what happens next needs to be seen to be believed.

While The Independent praised Saltburn upon release, it received mixed reviews elsewhere – and the audience reaction proved equally as divisive, with many questioning the film’s depiction of class via scenes designed to shock.

However, it was agreed that Keoghan’s performance, as well as Rosamund Pike’s supporting role, was deserving of praise. Both received Golden Globe nominations earlier this month for their roles.

Fennell herself described Saltburn as “a very British tale of excess”, and the film certainly goes to some extreme places. These scenes were teased in reviews of the film, withAwards Watch founder Erik Anderson calling Keoghan’s “full-tilt performance... pure bravery”.

Meanwhile, Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment called the film “the most bats*** crazy film that you will see all year”, and branded Keoghan’s performance “one of the most ballsy and ambitious”, with The SunBreak’s Josh stating: “With her sharp satire Saltburn, Emerald Fennell gives sublime weirdo Barry Keoghan a whole movie to let his freak flag fly.”

Next Big Picture’s Matt Neglia said Keoghan’s performance in the film is “fearless”, adding that the film will leave you “sickened and stunned”.

Jacob Elordi in ‘Saltburn’ (Prime Video)

Saltburn is available to stream on Prime Video.