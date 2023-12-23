Saltburn: Rosamund Pike shares outrageous lines that didn’t make final cut

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rosamund Pike has shared some line of improvised dialogue that ended up being cut from her new movie Saltburn.

The film by Emerald Fennell, considered among the year’s most divisive, arrived on streaming service Prime Video today.

Speaking to Variety, Pike revealed that she improvised a conversation with co-star Jacob Elordi regarding his character Felix’s doomed love life.

“There was a whole scene that Jacob and I did about his ex-girlfriend who committed suicide after he dumped her. ‘Well, of course she did, darling. How could she bear to live after you?’” said Pike.

“Then there was a time when I asked if a new girlfriend was stable, and he said yes. I said something like, “Oh, good. Because one suicide can be chic, but two is unbecoming.” I’m not normally a great improviser but with Elspeth, somehow, I could just sort of hear her. I knew who she was.”

Saltburn is set on a luxury estate belonging to the aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites his fellow Oxford university student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) to stay with him for the summer.

Rosamund Pike as Elspeth in ‘Saltburn' (Prime)

While The Independent praised Saltburn upon release, it received mixed reviews elsewhere – and the audience reaction proved equally as divisive, with many questioning the film’s depiction of class via scenes designed to shock.

However, both Pike and Keoghan received Golden Globe nominations earlier this month for their roles.

Fennell herself described Saltburn as “a very British tale of excess”, and the film certainly goes to some extreme places. These scenes were teased in reviews of the film, with Awards Watch founder Erik Anderson calling Keoghan’s “full-tilt performance... pure bravery”.

Meanwhile, Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment called the film “the most bats*** crazy film that you will see all year”, and branded Keoghan’s performance “one of the most ballsy and ambitious”, with The SunBreak’s Josh stating: “With her sharp satire Saltburn, Emerald Fennell gives sublime weirdo Barry Keoghan a whole movie to let his freak flag fly.”

Next Big Picture’s Matt Neglia said Keoghan’s performance in the film is “fearless”, adding that the film will leave you “sickened and stunned”.

Saltburn is available to stream on Prime Video.