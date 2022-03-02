Fans have mocked Sam Elliot over his scathing criticism of Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated film,The Power of The Dog.

On Tuesday (1 March), the veteran actor and star of Yellowstone revealed that he took issue with the film’s portrayal of the American west.

Elliott made the comments during his appearance on the latest episode of Marc Maron’s podcast, WTF with Marc Maron.

Asked whether he had seen Campion’s critically acclaimed drama, Elliot responded: “Yeah, you want to talk about that piece of s***?”

Elliott proceeded to compare the cowboys in Campion’s movie to Chippendales dancers who “wear bowties and not much else”, adding: “That’s what all these f***ing cowboys in that movie looked like.”

“They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie,” he said.

Elliott appeared to be referring to Benediect Cumberbatch’s character, whose toxic, hyper-masculine traits are implied to be a result of his being a closeted gay man.

Fans of the film were quick to call out Elliot for his critique of the film.

“I sincerely don’t remember a bunch of naked cowboys playing grab ass in The Power of the Dog. Benedict had his lake dips but where… were the Chippendales ranch hands? Which The Power of the Dog did Sam Elliot watch and why can’t I?” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Actual image of Sam Elliot leaving the theatre after seeing The Power of the Dog and being sad because it was a lil gay and directed by a woman,” accompanied by a photograph of Elliot looking upset.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In his condemnation of the film, Elliot also said: “What the f*** does this woman – she’s a brilliant director by the way, I love her work, previous work – but what the f*** does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west?”

“If Sam Elliott is so upset by seeing naked cowboys in The Power of the Dog, maybe he should go visit the Thomas Eakins painting Jane Campion clearly took her inspiration from. It’s on display at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. In Fort Worth, Texas,” said someone else.

A fourth person commented: “I volunteer to explain Power of the Dog to Sam Elliott.”

“It would’ve been better if Sam Elliott simply said, ‘I didn’t much care for The Power of the Dog’ and just left it at that,” added another.

Someone else quipped: “Sam Elliott spotting the overt homoerotic elements in The Power of the Dog,” accompanied by a popular meme of Leonardo DiCaprio from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Other people defended Elliott over his comments, with one fan writing: “Sam Elliott not liking a movie is not the same thing as him silencing voices or whatever.

“I personally think that more prominent artists should be able to say they didn’t like things. It is healthy. I like Power of the Dog, but it is reasonable not to!”

The Power of the Dog is one of the frontrunners at this year’s Academy Awards, with 12 nominations.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the film here.