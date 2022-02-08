2022 Oscar nominations: The Power of the Dog leads awards shortlist as Lady Gaga snubbed
Another year, another round of Oscar nominations.
The Oscars 2022 will be taking place next month, but before then, there was the small case of finding out the films that will be duking it out for the top awards, including Best Picture.
Following on from the impressive Bafta nominations, which were announced last week, all eyes were on the Academy to deliver the goods.
This year’s awards season has seen nominations for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
Other films in contention at the Academy Awards include Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.
The Oscars 2022 will take place in Los Angeles on 27 March.
She also thanked Tammy Faye, the televangelist she plays in the film, writing: “Tammy Faye, thank you for for sharing your love with the world, I am so excited to celebrate the amazing person you are with a new generation.
“THANK YOU to everyone who helped bring her story to life and to The Academy for acknowledging my role as Tammy Faye. I am over the moon!”
Jessica Chastain has reacted to her Oscar nomination for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Film fans have welcomed the nomination of the Japanese drama Drive My Car for Best Picture, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay, as well as International Feature.
Many people, however, are pointing out the fact that despite Drive My Car receiving nods in many of the major categories, none of the film’s stars were feted with an acting nomination.
Cinematography remains the only category for which a woman has never won an Oscar.
Ari Wegner – who was nominated for her work on The Power of the Dog – could finally change that.
The Australian cinematographer has previously worked on films including Zola, In Fabric, and Lady Macbeth.
This year, Wegner is up against Greig Fraser (Dune), Dan Laustsen (Nightmare Alley), Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Janusz Kaminski (West Side Story).
West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is overjoyed with her nomination.
Shortly after the nominees were announced , DeBose took to social media to share her happily baffled reaction to the news.
“WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?!” wrote the actor. “Once I compose myself I’ll have real words to say. But until then...”.
DeBose’s nod was one of seven that West Side Story picked up this year.
Troy Kotsur is the second ever deaf person to be nominated for an Oscar.
The actor – who received a nod for his role in CODA - follows in the footsteps of his co-star Marlee Matlin, who previously won an Academy Award for her role in 1986 romance Children of a Lesser God.
Branagh – who received nods for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for his film Belfast – has shared a statement reacting to the nominations.
“It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents – how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour – as am I,” said the actor and director.
He added that “it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film”.
Tick, Tick... Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda has celebrated a whole host of nominees, taking to Twitter to applaud Ariana DeBose, Paul Tazewell and Questlove on their nominations.
The filmmaker, however, saved the highest praise for his Tick, Tick... Boom! editing team, and lead star Andrew Garfield.
With Belfast, Kenneth Branagh has broken an Oscar record with seven nominations in seven different categories.
If you’re after a place where you can read a full list of the nominations, feast your eyes on the below:
The full list of Oscar nominations 2022 revealed
Who has been nominated for this year’s Oscars?
