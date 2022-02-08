✕ Close Dune Official Trailer

Another year, another round of Oscar nominations.

The Oscars 2022 will be taking place next month, but before then, there was the small case of finding out the films that will be duking it out for the top awards, including Best Picture.

Following on from the impressive Bafta nominations, which were announced last week, all eyes were on the Academy to deliver the goods.

This year’s awards season has seen nominations for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Other films in contention at the Academy Awards include Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

The Oscars 2022 will take place in Los Angeles on 27 March.